Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.26. Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 1,453 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Firstegy raised Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $12.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

