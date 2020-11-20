JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €106.09 ($124.81).

Shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) stock opened at €120.25 ($141.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €95.66 and a 200 day moving average of €92.48. Safran SA has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA (SAF.PA) Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

