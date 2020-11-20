JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €408.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €341.29 ($401.51).

