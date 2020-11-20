JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 131,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $115.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $352.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

