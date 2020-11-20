JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.34.

Shares of JPM opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

