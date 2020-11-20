Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 343,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.58% of Juniper Networks worth $607,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,595,000 after purchasing an additional 504,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $173,039,000 after buying an additional 4,588,939 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,715,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,513,000 after buying an additional 287,637 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after buying an additional 2,080,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,434,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $101,369,000 after buying an additional 287,209 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNPR opened at $21.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Barclays began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

