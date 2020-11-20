K12 Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K12 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for K12’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRN. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. K12 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.56 million. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in K12 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in K12 by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in K12 by 1,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in K12 during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in K12 during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

