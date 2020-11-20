Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of KWHIY opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $9.51.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It is involved in the development, construction, and maintenance of ships, such as submarines and LNG/LPG carriers.

