Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Shares Gap Up to $9.88

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.88, but opened at $11.49. Kazia Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 15,075 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZIA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.