Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €173.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Independent Research set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €167.33 ($196.86).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €152.52 ($179.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €137.59 and its 200 day moving average is €136.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

