Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) a €153.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZO1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. zooplus AG (ZO1.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €142.25 ($167.35).

ETR ZO1 opened at €166.60 ($196.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 419.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €145.20. zooplus AG has a 12-month low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 12-month high of €168.00 ($197.65).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

