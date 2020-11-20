Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €83.00 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) has been given a €83.00 ($97.65) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €75.56 ($88.90).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €74.55 ($87.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of €66.28 and a 200 day moving average of €63.74. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 1 year high of €79.20 ($93.18).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Company Profile

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

