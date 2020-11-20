Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Up 66.9% in October

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the October 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PPRUY opened at $73.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. Kering has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

