Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average is $90.93. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $107.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

