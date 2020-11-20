Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

KEGX stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.58. Key Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

