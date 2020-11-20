Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,371,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,750 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $642,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 4,820,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,600 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,514,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,510,000 after acquiring an additional 835,558 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $47,442,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3,367.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 612,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 594,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,210,000 after acquiring an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

