Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the October 15th total of 328,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

