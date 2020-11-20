Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of KC opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.52. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

KC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CLSA began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

