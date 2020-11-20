KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €56.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.82 ($82.14).

FRA KGX opened at €66.70 ($78.47) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.23. KION GROUP AG has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

