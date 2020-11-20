Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €101.80 ($119.76).

KBX stock opened at €106.76 ($125.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a PE ratio of 35.71. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 12-month high of €110.24 ($129.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €98.56.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

