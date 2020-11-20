Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.18% of Knowles worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Knowles by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 156,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 11.4% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 38,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth $155,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.89, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

