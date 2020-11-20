Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) & REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Critical Comparison

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and REGENXBIO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$47.37 million ($1.25) -110.34 REGENXBIO $35.23 million 38.84 -$94.73 million ($3.26) -11.22

Kodiak Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REGENXBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kodiak Sciences and REGENXBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 REGENXBIO 0 2 5 0 2.71

Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $127.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.92%. REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.11%. Given REGENXBIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of REGENXBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -30.09% -24.12% REGENXBIO -222.24% -31.06% -28.08%

Risk & Volatility

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences beats REGENXBIO on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidate include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases. The company's early research pipeline include KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II; RGX-111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease; and RGX-501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop vectorized antibodies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as ReGenX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

