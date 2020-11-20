Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,578 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after buying an additional 43,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEP opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. Korea Electric Power Co. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

