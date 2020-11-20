Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LW. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NYSE:LW opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

