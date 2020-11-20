Lear (NYSE:LEA) Sets New 1-Year High at $144.61

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.61 and last traded at $144.27, with a volume of 4236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average is $115.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 50.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

