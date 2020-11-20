Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $161,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,536,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $95,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,145,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,071,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,385 shares of company stock worth $1,157,138. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

