Leo Quinn Purchases 58 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn purchased 58 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £149.06 ($194.75).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Leo Quinn purchased 66 shares of Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £149.82 ($195.74).

On Tuesday, September 15th, Leo Quinn purchased 65 shares of Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £151.45 ($197.87).

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Leo Quinn purchased 226,127 shares of Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £499,740.67 ($652,914.38).

LON:BBY opened at GBX 261.60 ($3.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52-week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 296.94 ($3.88). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 229.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 243.48.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 308.75 ($4.03).

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

