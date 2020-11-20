Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.31

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.31 and last traded at C$20.09, with a volume of 410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,581 shares in the company, valued at C$124,380.90. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$26,143.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,585.25. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,179 shares of company stock worth $758,832.

About Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

