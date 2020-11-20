LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the health services provider will earn $4.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LHCG. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.46. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in LHC Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in LHC Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 30,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

