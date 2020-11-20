Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 1-Year High at $156.50

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.50 and last traded at $156.50, with a volume of 8513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

