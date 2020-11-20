Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.29% of Lifeway Foods worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of LWAY opened at $6.93 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.