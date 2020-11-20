Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Gap Down to $6.63

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.21. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $108.14 million, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Lifeway Foods worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

