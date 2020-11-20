Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.43

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$61.43 and last traded at C$61.25, with a volume of 49976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNR. Scotiabank raised their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26.

About Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

