Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $7,745,000.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $93,367.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

NYSE LAD opened at $281.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $288.56.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

