LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,094 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of LiveRamp worth $64,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,487.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,097 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,844,000 after buying an additional 1,292,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,627,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,458,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

NYSE RAMP opened at $59.67 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $80.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,511,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 27,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,489,738.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,545,934.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,507. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

