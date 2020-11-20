LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIVX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of LiveXLive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveXLive Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.14.

LIVX opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.18. LiveXLive Media has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 12,300 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,402.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 36,205 shares of company stock worth $94,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 58,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

