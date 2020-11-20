Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.431-19.232 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.04 billion.

NYSE:LOW opened at $149.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securiti increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.35.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.