LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,101 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $17,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,020.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $349.00 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $353.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.29.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.