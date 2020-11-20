LPL Financial LLC Acquires 12,270 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,150.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 237.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 189.1% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $85.24 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 21,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $1,779,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $36,078,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.