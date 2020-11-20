LPL Financial LLC Acquires 385,805 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,805 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.48% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,642,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 187.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 145.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $527,000.

Shares of PTBD opened at $27.19 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.