LPL Financial LLC Acquires 395,523 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 1,193.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,523 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 11.59% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $18,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 261.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $49.54 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90.

