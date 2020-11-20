LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,037 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 920,357 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after buying an additional 691,332 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after buying an additional 659,638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $10,355,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $8,757,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.

