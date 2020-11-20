LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,586 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 207,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 152,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 22,639 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period.

HTRB opened at $41.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $43.01.

