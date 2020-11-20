LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,987 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Xcel Energy worth $19,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.54.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

