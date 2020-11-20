LPL Financial LLC Buys 47,152 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,847,000 after purchasing an additional 496,930 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,756,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,616,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,634,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $118.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.06.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

