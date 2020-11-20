LPL Financial LLC Buys 61,326 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,326 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $20,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,784,000 after acquiring an additional 392,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,143,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,305,000 after acquiring an additional 163,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,912,000 after acquiring an additional 279,316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,200,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after acquiring an additional 142,355 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 341.9% in the second quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 685,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 530,360 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.56 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.