LPL Financial LLC Buys 7,923 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $173.63 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.