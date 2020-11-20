LPL Financial LLC Buys 86,693 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,693 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $15,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,207 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.