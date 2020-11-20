LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.09% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000.

Shares of HACK opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $51.19.

