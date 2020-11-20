LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,851,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,456,000 after buying an additional 68,883 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

